Picanol to participate in the 16th Dhaka International Textile & Garment Machinery Exhibition

This event will take place from January 9-12, 2019 in Dhaka, Bangladesh, and Picanol will be present at the booth of its agent, Spintex Technology.

Bangladesh has been a very important market for Picanol over the last decade. Picanol is proud to be the most important weaving machine supplier to the Bangladeshi market, which has been possible thanks to the combination of a complete & competitive product portfolio as well as top class service.

The main investments are being made in denim, bottom weights, shirting and bedsheeting fabrics. Picanol offers both rapier (OptiMax-i, TerryMax-i) and airjet weaving machines (OMNIplus Summum and TERRYplus Summum) for these applications.

For a number of years, Picanol has been represented in the region by Spintex Technology, their local agent. The agency is very well-organized, which ensures excellent local service via a pool of trained technicians and an excellent after sales service for spare parts and Weave-Up packages. At least once a year, all of the technicians travel to the Picanol headquarters in Belgium in order to receive training on all of the latest developments.

