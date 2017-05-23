Planet Textiles 2017

The Sustainable Textile Summit just has some really amazing news for the one who are interested in textile sector. The planet textile international conference deals with serious issues on sustainability in global textile sector. The firm has organized a joint venture with MCL News & Media, Sustainable Apparel Coalition and Messe Frankfurt.

The summit will took place on 25th of May 2017 at the JW Marriott Hotel, in Bangalore, India, organizers report. The event was first launch in Hong Kong in 2009 with past delegates including Wal-Mart, Nike, Triumph International, H&M, Levi Strauss, TAL Apparel, Crystal Group, adidas, Esprit, Natural Resources Defence Council, VF Corp, PVH, Esquel, Puma, Fountain Set, Sears Holdings, Warnaco, Li & Fung, Marks & Spencer, North Face, Adidas, Itochu Corp., Greenpeace, IKEA, Pacific Textiles, Hanesbrands, Li Ning, Target, Tesco, JC Penney, and more.

This year the topics that dominates the Planet textile Summit includes; issues of water availability, water conservation in wet processing, wastewater discharge, the circular economy and the rise of environmental awareness in India.