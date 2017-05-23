Plea against Nishat Mills dismissed

Lahore High Court’s Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah dismissed a plea against Nishat Mills. The decision was given after hearing a petition filed by Mian Shabir Asmail against Nishat Mills Ltd. The petition was filed in the matter of the procurement of new uniforms for the Punjab Police. The case was dismissed with the cost.

For a non-serious petition, the court demanded the filer to deposit an amount of 10,000 PKR. The court believes that the petition was filed without any verification and was not supported with any kind of solid to believe evidences that can show that the PPRA rules were violated to give the tender to Nishat Mills for the supply of new uniforms to the Punjab Police.

While giving the final judgment, the court said that “bring a bad name to public interest litigation and lower its credibility in the eyes of the court”. While sharing his conclusion remarks the chief justice said that “such petitions not only abuses the process of public interest litigation but also burdens the court and draws upon its time and resources, besides, eating into the time allocated for other cases”.