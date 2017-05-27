PLM Software for Flat Knitting by SHIMA SEIKI

SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD. A Leading Japanese computerized flat knitting machine manufacturer has announced the release of its new SHIMA Knit PLM software. The software is specifically engineered for the flat knitting industry.

Apparel industry is evolving at a rapid pace. A new form of fast fashion and e-commerce demands for the production of new infrastructure that can support a fast response as well as mass customization. In such situations, the smart factories utilizing Industry 4.0 and IoT are a key to the future of industry success.

To facilitate the market with the best, the SHIMA SEIKI has been introducing various products and services to enhance its TOTAL FASHION SYSTEM. These systems fully advocate the integrated apparel manufacturing from planning and design to production and sales promotion. Initiatives that have already materialized include the new “staf” web-based fashion trend archive that supports fashion planning, the SPS cloud-based point-of-sales tool, and the Virtual Fitting System virtual-reality based fitting room.

In order to support the knit manufacturing in this century, the company has now developed the world’s first PLM (Product Lifecycle Management) system dedicated to flat knitting as a powerful implementation of IoT for realizing factory automation. With Shima Knit PLM, the entire manufacturing process of knitwear from planning to production can be visualized to support efforts in maximizing production efficiency throughout. To this end, SHIMA SEIKI has released the following software as part of Shima Knit PLM.

Like always, the industry is expecting that SHIMA SEIKI will keep providing better and efficient solution to the customers for any kind of emerging issues including; diversified fashion trends, globally expanding production bases and shortening of production lead times.