Polartec introduces Polartec Power Fill

Polartec LLC, a premium provider of innovative textile solutions, has announced the upcoming launch of Polartec Power Fill insulation fabric technology that rounds out the company’s range of temperature-regulating performance fabrics.

Polartec Power Fill is a soft and pliable matrix of spun polyester yarns engineered with a proprietary hollow fibre construction that is softer and more durable, forming thousands of air pockets that continuously capture and contain body heat, while maintaining a resilient, equalised thermal layer between the colder air on the outside and the warmer temperatures on the inside, the manufacturer explains.

A unique controlled melt process bonds the hollow fibres, increasing durability and drapability, eliminating the need for scrims or other stabilisers. This is said to give Power Fill unmatched warmth and design versatility for a wide range of styles and usage occasions. The polyester fibre’s inherent hydrophobic properties also work to ensure that Polartec Power Fill resists moisture absorption and dries quickly, while maintaining a high warmth to weight ratio.

Made with cruelty-free, 80% post-consumer recycled content, Power Fill insulation technology is said to provide greater warmth retention in colder conditions, without added weight or bulk.