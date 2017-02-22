Polartec launches MtnLogic alpine workwear brand

Polartec, a leading provider of innovative textile solutions, has launched MtnLogic, a top-of-the-mountain apparel brand, built in collaboration with alpine climbers and guides.

As a textile solutions provider and development partner, Polartec worked with Whittaker and the guides at RMI Expeditions to develop a full range of apparel solutions. The result of the unique and guide-driven process is a pure expression of alpine workwear, according to the manufacturer. Polartec products range from lightweight wicking and cooling fabrics, to insulation and weather protection textiles, and are utilised by leading consumer brands, the US military and other global militaries, flame resistance, workwear, and contract upholstery markets.