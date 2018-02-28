Premium belting grabbed attention of potential customers at GTex

The Premium Group is one of the largest recognized importer, distributor and stockiest of industrial belting. The company deals with different kinds of industrial belts to diverse industries in the globe. From dealing only in specialty industry belts, we have grown to stock a range of products that cover the entire array in the belting industry.
Premium Belting strives to meet and exceed the expectations of the customers by constantly monitoring quality standards. The professionals take measures to ensure the maintenance of quality standards at all levels. The team of experts maintain a strict vigil on the quality of the products which were interesting for GTex visitors.
Product range includes rubber timing belts, double sided timing belts, Dh type, dl type. Dxl type, d5m type, d8m type, vee ribbed belts, polyurethane timing belts, iro tt5 belts, endless belts / tangential belts, round belt.