PRGMEA chief demands revision of visa policy

Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) Chief Coordinator Ijaz Khokhar has urged the government to revise the visa policy in order to facilitate foreign buyers and investors. He suggested a visa on arrival policy for businessmen, besides enabling them to stay in Pakistan while they were travelling in South Asia.
Talking to the media on January 23, 2018, Ijaz also urged the government to negotiate with the Chinese government for review of their policy and grant of multiple entry visas to the members of Pakistan’s business community with a validity of five years. He said that the procedure for obtaining Chinese visa should be simplified.
The PRGMEA coordinator further said that the business community engaged with readymade garment was making adequate efforts to boost export volume despite certain hurdles. “Lack of coordination among the stakeholders is a major obstacle in the implementation of textile policies, resulting in stunted growth of exports.”