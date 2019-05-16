PRGMEA urges to make value added textile industry competitive

Mr Ijaz A. Khokhar, Chief Coordinator PRGMEA (Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association) has appealed to the govt. to take initiatives to make the value added textile industry globally competitive and vibrant.

He said that the govt. should give focused attention on sector wise establishment of regional, provincial and central level task force. As a result, the govt. will be aware of the ground realities of each industry.

According to Mr Ijaz Khokhar, the task force will help the govt. in formulation of future policies which will bring result oriented changes in export sector of the country. A further suggestion to the govt. by PRGMEA is to explore nonconventional international markets to boost the exports of the country.

He said that the textile industry value added garments sector has been showing considerable growth despite the challenges (Internal and external). It is major tax payer sector, generates largest employment in the textile chain and exports up to US 6bn products. The sector he said, has a huge growth potential. He also stressed to focus on the youth entrepreneurs of the country to strengthen the national exchequer.

SME’s are 97pc of the total businesses of the country and Sialkot is the hub. The Chief Coordinator said that they want reduced cost of doing business by reduction in utility bills.

He suggested that a special committee of concerned associations should be constituted for CPEC to take care of the local industry and investor to reap the benefits of CPEC. He also urged the Chinese govt. to simplify visa process for the Pakistani business community and that Chinese embassy should grant multiple visa to Pakistani businessmen for exploring business in China.