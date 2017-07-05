PrimaLoft performance fabrics are said to have fast dry times, enhanced breathability, a superior hand-feel and softness, with many products blue-sign and oeko-tex certified. Primaloft has organized its fabric technologies into five series, offering a wide range of fabrics suitable for next-to-skin, mid and outer layer applications.

The series are: touch series, with a focus on softness and warmth; vista series, provides stylish, durable textures; energy series, ideal for active garments; balance series, with multi-layered weather resistant fabrics, and genuine series, with natural fibre blends. Primaloft is also introducing the new cashmere blend base layer fabric – the first in next-to-skin fabrics to be released.