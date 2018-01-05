Pure London fashion event to be held in February

Pure London, UK’s trade fashion buying event for women-wear, menswear, footwear, and accessories, will host the Pure Origin section from February 11 to 13, 2018, at London Olympia. Innovation, sustainability, fabrics of the future, re-shoring, and the impact of Brexit on the fashion supply chain are just a few of the topics set to be discussed at the expo.
With Brexit, the increase in private-label, as well as the importance and challenges of sustainability, the new Pure Origin section will offer a dedicated seminar program to educate, advise and inspire – targeting heads of sourcing, supply chain managers, heads of buying, technical managers, directors of supply chain, quality assurance and global product compliance from brands, retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, and start-ups.
Following resurgence in British manufacturing, Dr. Alistair Knox Chairman of ASBCI (Association of Suppliers to the British Clothing Industry) will join a panel discussion on re-evaluating the proposition of re-shoring manufacturing. Stephen Taylor, industry principal director at Kurt Salmon will lead discussions on the impacts of Brexit on the fashion supply chain, and industry best practice in product development and sourcing.
For visitors interested in sustainability and innovation, seminars include trend forecasting for sustainability by future trends forecaster Geraldine Wharry; how to source sustainably by Sourcing Sustainably founder Maeve Wadge; how to build compliant, sustainable and efficient fashion supply chains by Malcolm Guy, managing director of The Reassurance Network; and producing ethical designs with socially and environmentally beneficial textiles and fabrics with Offset Warehouse director Charlie Ross.
Linda Lader-man, co-founder of the UK Textile Forum will lead a series of interviews with guests on Fabrics for the Future. David Rogers from WRAP will help visitors discover how to create a sustainable clothing action plan, extending clothing life and achieve resource efficient business models. Douwe Jan Joustra from C&A Foundation will discuss circular economy and how the apparel sector can develop circular economy business models.
Pure Origin takes place in collaboration with WGSN and Coloro. WGSN will offer visitors an exclusive and insightful presentation of the key manufacturing future trends for AW18-AW19. Coloro will demonstrate its intuitive, intelligent and universal color system which is set to revolutionize the way the creative and fashion industry works with color.