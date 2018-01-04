PYMA urges govt for elimination of tax on yarn import

Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association (PYMA), while drawing attention of Dr Miftah Ismail, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue & Economic Affairs, has again demanded to remove regulatory duty imposed on import of yarn.
Central chairman PYMA , Khurshid A Shaikh, zonal chairman Muhammad Aslam Moten & zonal vice-chairman Muhammad Khalid Gader have expressed their pleasure & satisfaction over appointment of Dr Miftah Ismail and said that the new Advisor for Finance possess an in-depth understanding of issues faced by Trade & Industry. Therefore, with a background of remarkable achievement, he must implement his decisions for enhancement of commercial & industrial activities.
PYMA office-bearers, while expressing their deep concern over hurdles in imports of yarn & continuous increase in production cost in the textile industry, said that by removing regulatory duty, government may play a vital role in supply of cheap raw material to textile industry.
PYMA office bearers have requested Dr Miftah Ismail to bring all stakeholders on board for improvement of economical & financial policies in order to prepare effective policies for removal of issues & problems faced by related industry. They stressed upon government that by broadening tax net & reduction in corruption, economical stability & business enhancement may be achieved & national economy will be saved from collapse.