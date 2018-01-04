Home Fibres & Yarns PYMA urges govt for elimination of tax on yarn import

PYMA urges govt for elimination of tax on yarn import

Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association
Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association (PYMA), while drawing attention of Dr Miftah Ismail, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue & Economic Affairs, has again demanded to remove regulatory duty imposed on import of yarn.

Central chairman PYMA , Khurshid A Shaikh, zonal chairman Muhammad Aslam Moten & zonal vice-chairman Muhammad Khalid Gader have expressed their pleasure & satisfaction over appointment of Dr Miftah Ismail and said that the new Advisor for Finance possess an in-depth understanding of issues faced by Trade & Industry. Therefore, with a background of remarkable achievement, he must implement his decisions for enhancement of commercial & industrial activities.

PYMA office-bearers, while expressing their deep concern over hurdles in imports of yarn & continuous increase in production cost in the textile industry, said that by removing regulatory duty, government may play a vital role in supply of cheap raw material to textile industry.

PYMA office bearers have requested Dr Miftah Ismail to bring all stakeholders on board for improvement of economical & financial policies in order to prepare effective policies for removal of issues & problems faced by related industry. They stressed upon government that by broadening tax net & reduction in corruption, economical stability & business enhancement may be achieved & national economy will be saved from collapse.

