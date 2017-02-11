Q4FY17 net sales Rise for 2% at Urban Outfitters

For several apparel brands, the net sales for the three months ended January 31, 2017. On the other hand the Urban Outfitters went up 2 % over a fiscal ago quarter to $1.03 billion. At the same time the comparable net sales were flat in the reporting quarter. These sales were driven by double digit growth in the direct to consumer channel, but offset by slower retail store comparable net sales.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, comparable brand wise retail segment net sales grew 2.0 per cent year on year at Urban Outfitters and 1.2 per cent at Free People, but dropped 2.9 per cent at Anthropologie. According to the resources, for full fiscal 2017, total net sales drove up 3 per cent over the prior fiscal’s fourth quarter to $3.5 billion.

In addition the wholesale segment net sales for the under review period also fell for about 1%.