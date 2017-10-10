Qualitative testing of cotton for genetic modification

Through qualitative screening, Hohenstine can reliably examine cotton and any subsequent end products for genetic modifications (GMO). The Hohenstine detection systems were specifically designed for textile products. Testing can be carried out on raw cotton, yarns and fabrics, as well as ready-made end products.

Why is GMO testing helpful?

Due to the increasing demands of consumers, textile companies and retailers, the global market share of organic cotton are continuously growing. The higher market price of raw cotton and cotton-based textiles is only justifiable if organic cultivation can be verified.

For cotton to be considered organic, for example, the use of genetically modified plants is prohibited. In spite of this, genetically modified organisms (GMOs) are repeatedly found in textiles allegedly produced from organic cotton. Reasons for this range from contaminated seeds, to cross-pollination during cultivation, through to contamination of cotton fibres during processing.

Who would benefit from our GMO screening?

Brands and manufacturers offering organic cotton products

Certification organizations wishing to label the cotton as organic

Consumer protection agencies

How do Hohenstine test cotton textiles?

Hohenstine GMO testing consists of two steps: