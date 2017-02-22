Recycled carbon fibers for automotive applications

The use of recycled carbon fibre nonwovens in new automotive applications is being planned for the Chery eQ1 electric vehicle.

Chery and Adesso Advanced Materials, based in Wuhu, China, are teaming up with the UK’s ELG Carbon Fibre to work on the new components and the goal is to further reduce the weight of the eQ1 – which already makes extensive use of aluminium technology – through the selective use of recycled carbon fibre composites. The longer term intent is to then apply the knowledge gained from these projects in Chery’s conventional vehicles.

During 2016, ELG started the production of a range of nonwoven mats on a new production line which is specifically designed to process recycled carbon fibres. The mats are available in widths up to 2.7 metres at a wide range of fibre areal weights and targeted at OEMs in the transportation sector seeking cost effective alternatives to virgin carbon fibre for vehicle lightweighting.