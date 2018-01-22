Reebok Classic unveils Always Classic campaign

Reebok Classic has revealed its Spring/Summer 2018 campaign that celebrates the brand’s most disruptive and authentic style pioneers, challenging them to define what Always Classic means to them.

The campaign unites Reebok Classic’s iconic silhouettes: the Freestyle Hi, Classic Leather, Club C and Workout Plus by capturing some of today’s most creative visionaries – including Pop superstar Ariana Grande, international supermodel and style icon Gigi Hadid, hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, model Sharina Gutierrez, style icon Teyana Taylor, rapper Lil Yachty, graffiti artists Felipe Pantone and Sany and K-pop sensation Somi – all in their element.

With a heritage firmly rooted in encouraging self-expression and embracing nonconformity, the campaign honours Reebok Classic’s longstanding commitment to pushing creative boundaries, reflecting the brand’s ethos to defy the status quo. The Always Classic campaign challenges people across the globe, to show what it means to be a Classic on their own terms, the company explains.

Creating compelling story

Each partner fronts the silhouette that mirrors their unique character and physically represents what the style stands for at its core, creating a compelling story that truly reflects what it means to be defined as a Classic.

“Our brand has a history of pushing boundaries and the Always Classic campaign is no different. It’s a modern celebration of pioneers, darers and authenticators who are reimagining what it means to be Classic on their own terms and are inviting everyone to do the same,” said Todd Krinsky, General Manager Reebok Classics.

Born in the 80s, Reebok Classic’s Franchise Four sneakers each have their own unique heritage, personality and attitude. While today’s culture drives us to fit the norm, the message at the core of Always Classic is to empower individualism, encouraging us to push our creativity to new depths, the company says.

Representing roots of the brand

Reebok International, headquartered in Boston, MA, is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of fitness and lifestyle footwear, apparel and equipment. An American-inspired global brand, Reebok is a pioneer in the sporting goods industry with a rich and storied fitness heritage.

