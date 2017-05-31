Regulations for cotton competition finalized

Rules and regulations for cotton competition have been finalized by the Punjab Agriculture Department. The competition is set with an aim to encourage the farmers to grow more and more cotton and play their role in supporting the provincial and national economy.

According to the decision, the farmers will have to submit an application to be a part of the competition, for which the last date for submission of forms is 31st of July 2017. The forms will have to be submitted in the Assistant Director Agriculture of their respective zones. The farmer who have more than 5acers of the arable land and that of the people who have joint ownership will be eligible for the competition.

Every single application record will be secured in the office of Assistant Director Agriculture. Around 10 plots from every tehsil will be selected for the competition. At the same time, 3 highest yield achievers will be chosen from each district in Punjab, Pakistan. The provincial level winners will be chosen from the district winner. The members of national and provincial assemblies, 17 grade officers, senators and their families, workers of revenue and agriculture departments are not eligible for this competition.