Reiners + Fürst presents latest TURBO rings and enhanced travellers at ITMA Asia

The latest generation of TURBO spinning rings provide excellent results especially for Compact and Siro-Compact yarns. Since its introduction more than 25 Mio units of TURBO rings have been installed and contribute to the customers’ success. The enhanced surface allows increasing machine efficiencies by up to 10%.

Managing Director at R+F, Mr Benjamin Reiners said, “The new TURBO rings with benefits including low yarn hairiness, longer service life and increased machine efficiency by up to 10% are extremely beneficial for the demanding Chinese spinners.”

At ITMA Asia 2018 Reiners + Fürst will also present new ring travellers for 100% Viskose, as well as Modal, Micromodal und Tencel. World-wide R+F customers achieve highest efficiencies of the ring frames benefitting from unique traveller surface treatments for optimized spinning conditions of each application.

Customers value the professional service and support R+F provides for finding solutions of increasingly complex applications. Visitors are invited to stop by at R+F’s booth at ITMA Asia: H 1 – Stand D 10.

R+F is a leading manufacturer of premium spinning rings and ring travellers. R+F successfully implements the policy of in-house manufacturing for setting premium quality standards Made in Germany.