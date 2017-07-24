Release funds for international carpet exhibition- urges PCMEA

Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association have demanded the government to release funds to process the arrangements for upcoming International Carpet Exhibition. The senior Vice Chairman PCMEA, Mr Riaz Ahmed, while addressing the press on the occasion of the weekly meeting of the Association, said that; “a positive response and cooperation from national institutions are very important to make the exhibition a success.” He also addressed the attendees about the preparations of the 35th International Carpet Exhibition, scheduled to be held in Lahore from 5-7 October this year. “Major countries of the world including South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) member states are also scheduled to participate in the exhibition,” He said.

He also expressed his offence over the cold shoulder of the government towards a decrease in exports in the country. He said although a large number of incentives have been announced by the government to boost the country’s exports, the exports could not be increased due to cold attitude towards the export industry. He also said that textile sector, which is the backbone of the economy, is slowly collapsing; therefore, the government should take note of the plight of this sector also.

According to the speaker, the Secretary Trade Development Authority has already been approached and is precisely addressed about the challenges in terms of the arrangement of carpet exhibition. In response, the Secretary Trade Development Authority has promised to eliminate all eh barriers and help in the arrangements of the exhibition.