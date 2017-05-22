Revolt in exhibitions booths in New-Zealand

Supacolour Group Ltd of Whangarel and APC Innovate from New Zealand shared the Industry Development and Creativity Category Prize at the Pride in Print 2017. At times when one is producing the best clothing transfers around the globe the other is working on the revolutionization of the designs of the booths in exhibitions.

Both the states companies won were appreciated for the Custard World transfer that combines digital and screen printing in a way that only a handful of printers in the world can match, and Auckland’s APC Innovate won for its Gift Trader exhibition stand that is made of fully-recyclable board.

There are very few companies dealing with these services, however, Supacolour are breaking through the boundaries of what is available through print in New Zealand and are delivering something new to the market, said was so by Ms. Sparnaay-Martin. They have aligned digital and print technology so that glue can be added to the ink. The transfer comes out still wet, so that it can be cured and touches added by screen printing.

On the other hand APC Innovate is living up to its name with a phenomenal exhibition stand that is a fantastic example of going outside the square. This could well change the way companies organize their exhibition planning in future. The APC Innovate created the stand for XPO Exhibitions Ltd which owns and org0anises 13 of New Zealand’s largest and longest-running business-to-business trade show exhibitions and events.

The company use prints and boards for creating a stand that comes with a flat pack and can also be assembled in the time of just 30min. also it is recyclable and discarded into the recycling bin, dismantled and flat packed for reuse. The cost of such settings is higher because they need professional assistance to be installed and dismantled.