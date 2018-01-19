Ricoh has launched another direct to garment printer, the Ri100, essentially an entry-level desktop version of the Ri6000 that was launched last year.

Ideal for creative entrepreneurs starting a garment printing business or those wanting to add a new profitable product line to their existing printing business, the Ricoh Ri 100 combines high quality output and ease of use at an affordable price level. It is best suited for low volume printing needs.
This latest addition expands the company’s DTG portfolio, and allows users to print on demand promotional and personalised items like T-shirts, cloth bags, cushion covers and sweatshirts.
The inkjet printing system includes an optional finisher to eliminate the need for a separate heat press. Variable drop size enables the printing of detailed designs and photographs with smooth gradations at 1200 x 1200dpi resolution.
It is expected to become popular across a wide range of industries and for many activities, including fashion, universities, colleges & schools, corporate brands, SMBs, home decoration shops, tourism, youth groups, sports clubs and charity events.
The Ri 100 supports wireless printing from any application or workstation with a simple printer driver. Automatic maintenance features aim to maximise uptime, and additional design software can be used to enhance pictures and add text.
Graham Kennedy, head of commercial inkjet business, commented: “We are delighted to build on the success of the Ri 3000 and Ri 6000 with this compact entry-level option. Its affordability and ease of use will attract a new audience to garment decoration and allow operations to expand their range of services. It has never been easier to start direct-to-garment printing with a complete solution from one vendor.”
The Ricoh Ri 100 will be available in the UK, Netherlands and Spain from April 2018.