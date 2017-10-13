Rieter Com4® Yarns – Yarns Of Choice

Com4® yarns are yarns that fulfill the most exacting requirements and ensure competitiveness in a dynamic market. Thanks to mature technologies, yarn production in Rieter ring, compact, rotor and air-jet spinning processes demonstrates a high level of efficiency and achieves excellent yarn quality. Rieter customers profit from optimized production costs and good selling outlets.

The benefits of the Com4® yarns are also visible in downstream processing and in the final product, e.g. from high processing speeds, less fibre fly and low size pick-up through to excellent pilling values, low spirality tendency and high wearing comfort.

The family of Com4® yarns consist of Com4®ring, Com4®compact, Com4®rotor and Com4®jet.