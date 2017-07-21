Rieter sales increased in Asia

World’s renown, textile machinery manufacturer Rieter has recorded increased sales in Asia countries, excluding India, Turkey and China. The reported total is of CHF 111.2 million for 2017 first half. However, the company sales are reported as of CHF 415.2 million for the period which is 5% low as compare to that of CHF 436.9 million for the same period in 2016. This decline is sales is said to be due to the reduction in the shipments to Vietnam and Bangladesh.

The order intake, on the other hand, is recorded to move upward and is significantly above the accomplished sales that are actually benefited from the dynamism of the Central Asian countries. For sales and order intake, the North and South America and Africa regions were characterised by large individual orders in the machinery business. Because of increased, the Rieter posted order intake of CHF 495.2 million in the first half of 2017. This number is 3% below the level of last year.

Speaking overall, in the first half of 2017, Rieter gained a net profit of CHF 10.9 million, thereby reaching the previous year’s level.