Rise in cotton sales at Cotton USA conference, Turkey

The Cotton USA that is promoting US cotton fiber and manufactured cotton products worldwide. The organization announced that US cotton sales were boosted at the recent Cotton USA quality conference. The conference was held from September 13 to 15, 2017, in Belek, Turkey. The event helped the business to strengthen their corporate relationships among the 127 attendees from Turkish textile mills and US cotton merchants.

The 41 participating mills represented about 74% of 2016/17 US exports to Turkey, an estimated 1.1 million bales of US cotton. US exporters and textile mills reported sales of 113,528 bales of US cotton during the Cotton USA quality conference, valued at approximately $38.1 million. As a result of attending the event, textile mill buyers said they would likely purchase an additional 365,700 bales of US cotton during the next year, an estimated $122.9 million increase in sales.

According to the president of Cotton Council International (CCI), Eduardo Esteve said, “The Cotton USA quality conference gave us the opportunity to strengthen our commitment to supplying our important textile mill customers in Turkey with US cotton fibre, with an immediate sales impact. The entire US cotton industry—farmers, ginners, warehousers, merchants, classers, cooperatives, and manufacturers—is proud to be able to work together to create cotton fiber that is preferred for quality.’”

About 96% of the respondent, after the event, said that they achieved their objectives for the conference that include learning about the cotton market. The main of which is learning about the cotton market and making new business relationships.

The Cotton USA quality conference featured esteemed speakers like Gary Adams, CEO, National Cotton Council; Bülent Alkanli, managing director, Perseus; Bruce Atherley, executive director, CCI; Eduardo Esteve, president, CCI; Seref Fayat, president, Turkish Apparel Manufacturers Association (TGSD); Kent D. Fountain, managing partner, Southeastern Gin and Peanut; Jeff Johnson, chairman, American Cotton Shippers Association; Marc Lewkowitz, president, Supima; Jarral T. Neeper, vice president, AMCOT; Ahmet Öksüz, vice president, Kipas Holding; and Ted Schneider, first vice president, Cotton Council International.