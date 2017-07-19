Rise in global cotton mill use: USDA Report

The global cotton mill use is forecast to increase for the second consecutive season to 117 million bales in 2017-18, which is 3% more than that of the previous year. The estimate is given by the US department of agriculture (USDA) cotton projections for 2017-18. The projected 117 million bales will be the highest mill use since 2009-10 consumption of 119.5 million bales.

Considering 2014-15 as base year the world cotton consumptions for 2017-18 is expected to increase by about 5%. At the same time, the China mill use is predicted to increase by about 12% as that of the 2014-15. While the cotton mill use in Pakistan and India is expected to remain flat.

Divergent to the stable numbers, the cotton mill use continues to rise in Bangladesh. Expected is a projection of about 19% in 2017-18 as compared to the base year of 2014-15. While that of the growth in Vietnam’s mills is remarkable, where the mill use is expected to increase to about 44%. The figures are presented by the USDA in their report of cotton wool outlook.

For the fiscal year 2017-18, mill use in China is predictable at 38.0 million bales, 500,000 bales above the year 2016-17 and the highest since a similar amount was recorded for 2011-12. Access to domestic reserve supplies is also expected to limit yarn imports and boost cotton mill use in China.

The India’s consumption is forecast at nearly 24.8 million bales in 2017-18, 3% above 2016-17’s estimate, while mill use in Pakistan is projected at 10.6 million bales. In addition, 2017-18 cotton mill.