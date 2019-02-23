Roman Haefeli new Head of Sales of SSM AG

Increasing customer demands require increasing sales service responsibilities. To strengthen the worldwide team and to achieve complete customer satisfaction, SSM Schärer Schweiter Mettler AG has announced the appointment of Roman Haefeli as Head of Sales.

As of January 1st 2019 Mr Roman Haefeli has started as Head of Sales and member of the management board of SSM Horgen. Mr. Haefeli holds a degree in mechanical engineering from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) and many years of experience in research, development, operations and sales.

SSM welcomes Mr Roman Haefeli and wishes him a good start and a lot of success and fulfillment in his new function.