Rossignol buys Dale of Norway

Rossignol Group has added Dale of Norway to the portfolio. The French concern – with ski and outdoor brands such as Rossignol, Dynatar and Lange – has reached an agreement with Dale of Norway. Both companies announce this in a joint press release.
Dale of Norway is the first real clothing brand of the Rossignol Group, which, with its other brands, mainly focuses on winter sports and articles such as skis and helmets. According to Bruno Cercley, CEO of Rossignol, the acquisition is a logical step. “We see great potential in strengthening Dale’s international expansion by leveraging the close ties both companies have with winter sports resorts and stores around the world, and offering our customers a complementary portfolio of clothing and equipment. I am delighted to welcome the Dale organization within the Rossignol Group. ”
Hilde Midthjell, CEO and owner of Dale of Norway: “After all the hard work, I am proud to transfer the reins to Rossignol,” Midthjell said in the report. “Rossignol fits the brand, heritage and production of Dale and I think this is the ideal partner for us. ”
Dale of Norway was founded in 1879 in the Norwegian village of Dale and is known for its high-quality knitwear . Dale has also been associated with the Norwegian Olympic winter team for years. The brand is sold in 25 countries and generated a turnover of 13 million euros in the previous year. In the Netherlands it is available at, among others, Zwerfkei Outdoor in Woerden and Joosten Watersport in Enkhuizen.