Rs15 billion under PM’s package will be delivered to textile industry by August 14

Wednesday, 26 July 2017: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Textile Industry emphasized the need and importance of value addition and promoting and facilitating garment exports in order to enhance the country’s overall shipments.

The committee members came up with the recommendations to offer incentives to the garment and apparel industry in Pakistan. Said is that this would help them in enhancing their value-addition capacity. The discussion is made at the time when the overall exports of Pakistan have decreased to about 20 billion dollars from 24 billion dollars in the past few years.

The meeting was held at the Ministry of Textile Industry and was chaired by the MNA, Haji Muhammad Akram Ansari. The meeting discussed the recent situations of the textile industry and the proposals given by the exporters. While speaking on the occasion, Khurram Dastagir, who is the Federal Minister of Commerce, insisted the government fulfill its commitment to resolving the energy tariff and the sales tax issues, as soon as possible. He also informed the attendees that a sum of Rs. 15 Billion will be delivered to the textile sector under the PM Trade Enhancement Package, till 14th of August this year.

“We want to revive the confidence of the textile sector through the trade enhancement package worth Rs162 billion. We are committed to providing an enabling environment for the sector,” Said Dastagir.

Source: Tribune