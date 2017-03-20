RSG – Unique automation solutions for narrow fabrics industry

RSG, located in Bietigheim-Bissingen near Stuttgart, has long since been established as a global market leader for special facilities with fully or semi-automated processing of narrow fabrics, and was able to continue to expand its position globally by continual internationalization in 2016. In addition to the classic market in Europe, customers, particularly in the US, South America, and Asia, have recognized the large potential that innovative automation solutions by RSG can offer them.

With these facilities fully automated processing and packaging of products, such as lifting and lashing straps, tie-downs, slings, seat and safety belts, but also hook-and-loop materials, medical textiles, and filter materials are possible. All production steps such as unrolling, feeding, folding, processing of labels, sewing, sealing, printing, winding, stacking, and packaging are taken over by the facility. Also, ultrasonic or laser applications can be implemented at the production facilities.

In order to round off the production program in the field of heavy duty straps, RSG developed a fully automated cutting and winding facility that can unroll heavy straps in widths of up to 150 mm, hot cut, wind, print and fix them with a metal pin. The first prototype will be presented officially within the first six months of this year.

Also, particular global demand has currently been in the field of customer and product specific facility concepts for „Kids’ Safety”. These include all safety belt systems and restraining belts (possibly with buckles and locks) for seats, chairs, harnesses, carry bags, shopping carts, etc. All products related to this can be produced combined with fully and semi-automated RSG production facilities efficiently and cost-effectively independent of location.

The unique solutions allow drastic time and cost savings for RSG customers and increase consistently and reproducibly production capacity and product quality. As an indispensable addition, the patented monitoring technologies for sewing processes have been established on the market, which guarantees a fully supervised sewing process. These modules monitor the upper, lower and remaining thread, guarantee best possible thread hot cutting, and change the lower bobbin in an entirely automated way.

Not too long ago, the entirely new RSG homepage went online. Here, interested customers can find in a modern and organized way all information on RSG and its automation concepts. Particular emphasis was put on the inclusion of the numerous machine and product videos, which are constantly extended.

All visitors can obtain detailed information on the innovative solutions of RSG at our booth (Hall 5.0/C59) at the leading trade show TexProcess 2017, which will take place from May 9 until 12, 2017 in Frankfurt/Main.

