Santex Rimar AG: Santacompact RD at ITMA

Santex Rimar AG is showing with Santacompact RD their well-known felt belt compacting machine for the finishing of high-quality open-width knitted fabrics. This machine, specially designed for knitwear, enables the highest performance and best fabric quality to be achieved with minimum production and maintenance costs. Santacompact RD is a double felt belt compactor in one line with levelling frame at the entry. This unique design of short and direct feed from the leveling frame into the special designed compacting zones ensures an excellent dimensional stability. Santex Rimar AG will show the latest version with special designed felt belt features to ensure the gentle handling of cotton or cotton blended knits and to maximise performance.