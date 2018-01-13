Saudi Aramco to set up textile factory in Hail

The company plans to build an onshore drilling rig facility and a casting and forging unit in Ras Al Khair. Proceeding further with their aim the Saudi Aramco signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to set up a textile factory in Hail, in a strategic partnership with Nesma Holding Company, al-Aliaa Foundation of Infrastructure Development, and Hail Charity.
This MoU aims to create employment opportunities for Center 100. The center will rehabilitate the beneficiaries through training courses on the basics of sewing and embroidery, working in production lines and creating a healthy and productive work environment.
The MoU was signed by Hail Governor Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdul Aziz, Vice President of Aramco Nasser bin Abdul Razzaq al-Nafisi, Nesma’s Saleh Bin Ali al-Turki, Eng. Abdullah bin Ibrahim al-Rakhis of al-Aliaa Foundation and Hail’s Saud Fahd al-Abdah.
Nafisi stated that this MoU represents one of Aramco’s initiatives in the field of citizenship, emphasizing the importance of women’s participation in the market. He added that it creates the right atmosphere and provides them with the necessary training and skills to obtain jobs and to earn a decent and sustainable source of income enabling them to rely on themselves.
He pointed out that continuous cooperation with partners contributes to providing the necessary knowledge and skills to enhance the opportunities for all members of society.