Saurer’s new website: clear, intuitive and responsive

ITMA 2019 marks the start of a new era for Saurer. Our new website in our fresh

corporate design went live to coincide with the start of the exhibition. Customers and stakeholders can find to the desired products, services and company information in a few easy navigational steps. The site’s new structure and appearance reflects a modern company with a focus on digitalisation. Using our streamlined site, visitors will be able to gain a clear overview of what we have to offer – comprehensive, tailored solutions that include far more than just machinery.

Through dedicated teamwork, it was possible for us to relaunch the group’s website

on 18 June 2019 after just a few months. Saurer had launched the previous version of

the site six years ago and this was the opportune time to reinvigorate our web

presence in line with our new customer-oriented strategy. Intuitiveness was a major

factor in the conceptualisation of the new layout – this ensures that users can find

the desired information with ease.

Visitors to our revamped website will notice that Saurer’s products and services are

organised according to application and systems. This highlights our commitment to

providing customers with fit-for-purpose solutions for the processing of fibre and yarn.

Clients will also be able to access our service offerings: Sun – Service Unlimited, the

online customer portal Secos as well as the new training portal Saurer Academy.

With Saurer’s repositioning, it is vital for all our stakeholders to understand where the

group is heading in terms of strategy and how we aim to achieve our vision. This is

why we have included our purpose story and core values for the first time.

Aside from offering users a highly visual experience with integrated picture galleries

and a range of image, training and product videos, the responsive design we have

adopted means that the website is displayed optimally on desktop computers and

handheld devices.

“Our aim was not just to give the site a facelift, but to ensure that it met state-of-theart

technical standards in order to be prepared for the future. A website is always

evolving – Saurer is a dynamic company and we will keep improving the site step by

step and adding new content on a regular basis to ensure our customers, investors

and applicants can stay up to date,” explains Silke Maier, Saurer’s Senior Corporate

Communications & Marketing Manager, who headed the relaunch.