Seventh round of negotiations on Pak-Turkey FTA

The seventh round of negotiations on Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Pakistan and Turkey continued on Turkey for negotiation to reach the final agreement. The Secretary Ministry of Commerce Younas Dhaga led Pakistan’s delegation in on-going on talk on FTA.

On the occasion, representatives from both the countries will discuss specific sectors, including textile. According to the official sources, the two sides would exchange provisional lists for a final agreement in the upcoming round of dialogue.

With an aim to enhance the bilateral trade between the two countries the agreement will be signed on 14th of August. “Pakistan’s trade balance with Turkey remained positive until 2011, however, it started decreasing since 2011, when additional duties on various commodities were imposed by the two countries,” said Mr. Younas Dhaga. From the two sides, the discussion will be on the table to define trade policies on goods, investment, and services. The agreement is said to open doors of new opportunities for the two countries.