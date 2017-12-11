Sewing machine exhibition in Nov 2018 by South Korea

South Korea will host the country’s only sewing machine exhibition, GT Korea, from November 14, 2018 at Gyeonggi for three days. Nearly 120 companies are expected to set up 400 booths to attract buyers from countries like Taiwan, Indonesia, Vietnam. Product innovation for smart fibre and technical textile market will be the focus of the event. The event will display items related to sewing machines and parts, textile machinery, various fabrics, industrial textiles and non-wovens. It is expected to help South Korean manufacturers to come in contact with buyers from various countries and fetch business deals.

The event might also help in creating its identity as a sewing powerhouse. The show aspires to grow as a professional trade show. Despite being one of the biggest manufacturers of sewing technology in the world, no specialised international-level exhibition has been held in South Korea since 2005, due to the recession in the domestic market. The country hosted its previous domestic sewing machine related exhibition, named as Seoul International Sewing Machinery Exhibition (SIMEX).

With the help of the questionnaire survey on related companies in the monthly Bobbin Journal, more than 90% of companies felt the necessity and significance of hosting the sewing machine exhibition in Korea, mentions the press release of GT Korea 2018. GT Korea 2018 is being organised by Korea Sewing Machinery Industrial Association along with Seoul Messe International Ltd, Bobbin Journal and JES media Inc.