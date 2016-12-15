ShanghaiTex 2017
The 18th International Exhibition on Textile Industry
Nov 27-30, 2017
Venue: Shanghai New International Expo Centre, Shnaghai pudong, PR China
www.shanghaitexonline.com
Shanghaitex 2017 will be held at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre from 27-30 November 2017. The 18th Shanghai International Textile Machinery Exhibition focuses on the world’s latest innovative textile technology, high-growth application sectors and cross-border technology, thereby assisting industry to overcome challenges and spark new opportunities on the way to industry 4.0.
In response to the “Customization” trend, ShanghaiTex 2017 contributes to the progressive realization of industry 4.0 through promotion of advancement in production, digitalization, sustainability and servitization, to breathe new dynamics and value to the industry and assist Chinese textile to rank among the world’s manufacturing power.
Last Edition Figures
No. of Exhibitors 1,200
No. of Visitors 55,049
Area (sqm) 103,500
Scope of Exhibits
Bleaching, Dyeing, Printing, Finishing and Making- up Machinery
Digital Printing Machinery
Fiber Manufacturing Machinery
Knitting & Hosiery Machinery
Machinery and Accessories for Apparel
Mill Management Instruments
New Materials, Technology & Designs for Knitting Products
Non-Woven Fabric Machinery and Tufting Machinery
Software and IT for Textile and Garment Industry (CAD/CAM/CIM)
Spare Parts and Accessories for Textile and Garment Machinery
Spinning Machinery
Techtextile Technology & Product
Testing and Measuring Equipment
Textile Chemicals
Warp-Knitting, Embroidery and Weaving Machinery
Yarn Twisters, Winders and Accessories
Visiting Enquiry-Contact
Ms. Maple Zhang
Tel: (852) 2516 3510
Fax: (852) 2516 5024
Email: textile.pr@adsale.com.hk
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/shanghaitex1984
Twitter https://twitter.com/Shanghaitex
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/shanghaitex