The 18th International Exhibition on Textile Industry

Nov 27-30, 2017

Venue: Shanghai New International Expo Centre, Shnaghai pudong, PR China

www.shanghaitexonline.com

Shanghaitex 2017 will be held at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre from 27-30 November 2017. The 18th Shanghai International Textile Machinery Exhibition focuses on the world’s latest innovative textile technology, high-growth application sectors and cross-border technology, thereby assisting industry to overcome challenges and spark new opportunities on the way to industry 4.0.

In response to the “Customization” trend, ShanghaiTex 2017 contributes to the progressive realization of industry 4.0 through promotion of advancement in production, digitalization, sustainability and servitization, to breathe new dynamics and value to the industry and assist Chinese textile to rank among the world’s manufacturing power.

Last Edition Figures

No. of Exhibitors 1,200

No. of Visitors 55,049

Area (sqm) 103,500

Scope of Exhibits

Bleaching, Dyeing, Printing, Finishing and Making- up Machinery

Digital Printing Machinery

Fiber Manufacturing Machinery

Knitting & Hosiery Machinery

Machinery and Accessories for Apparel

Mill Management Instruments

New Materials, Technology & Designs for Knitting Products

Non-Woven Fabric Machinery and Tufting Machinery

Software and IT for Textile and Garment Industry (CAD/CAM/CIM)

Spare Parts and Accessories for Textile and Garment Machinery

Spinning Machinery

Techtextile Technology & Product

Testing and Measuring Equipment

Textile Chemicals

Warp-Knitting, Embroidery and Weaving Machinery

Yarn Twisters, Winders and Accessories

Visiting Enquiry-Contact

Ms. Maple Zhang

Tel: (852) 2516 3510

Fax: (852) 2516 5024

Email: textile.pr@adsale.com.hk

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/shanghaitex1984

Twitter https://twitter.com/Shanghaitex

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/shanghaitex



