SHIMA SEIKI to Exhibit at Première Vision New York

SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD. of Wakayama, Japan will exhibit at the Première Vision show in New York this month. It will once again participate in the “Manufacturing” area dedicated to technical and logistical manufacturing solutions as sole machine technologist with a machine exhibit.
Given current conditions in garment manufacturing especially in the U.S., SHIMA SEIKI’s proposals at Première Vision New York should be of timely significance. Reinforcing the Made in USA movement for returning garment production back onshore, consumer trends such as increase in online shopping activity have also changed supply chain requirements, with growing demand for mass customization and short turnaround. The combination of SHIMA SEIKI’s WHOLEGARMENT® knitting technology and SDS-ONE APEX3 3D design system offers an ideal manufacturing model to support such new demand in e-commerce and customization.
Because of their capability to produce elegant items in their entirety in 3D without the need for sewing or linking, WHOLEGARMENT® knitting machines realize high-quality quick response production thanks to reduced lead times as well as reduced dependence on labor. These qualities are maximized with the latest MACH2XS machine on display at Première Vision.
WHOLEGARMENT® knitting, together with the aforementioned SDS-ONE APEX3, form a synergy that provides revolutionary game-changing flexibility in the knit supply chain. Ultra-realistic simulation capability on APEX3 allows Virtual Sampling to minimize the time, cost, energy and material that the sample-making process requires with current manufacturing. With this new manufacturing model, on-demand knitting realizes optimized inventory, eliminating waste from the production cycle for truly sustainable fashion.
Exhibition Details
Date: Tuesday, 16th ~ Wednesday, 17th January 2018
Hours: 9:00AM ~ 6:00PM
Location: PIER 94 711 12th Avenue
(at 55th Street) New York, NY 10019
Tel: +1 646-778-3211
Organizer:
Première Vision SA
Tel: +33 (0)4 72-60-65-00
Booth No.: L14
Exhibit: MACH2XS153 15L (WHOLEGARMENT® knitting machine)
SDS-ONE APEX3 (3D design system)
WHOLEGARMENT® knitwear samples
For More Information contact:
SHIMA SEIKI U.S.A.INC.
Tel: +1 609-655-4788
E-mail: info@shimaseikiusa.com