Shima seiki renews its website

Leading computerized knitting machine manufacturer SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD. of Wakayama, Japan has performed a complete renewal of its official internet website. With the development of glove knitting machines as its starting point, SHIMA SEIKI has continued to expand globally as a leading company in flat knitting machinery in the fashion and apparel fields. More recently, our products have also been playing an increasingly important role in supporting manufacturing in other industries as well. Therefore, under the new slogan “KNITify the World,” we are proposing knitting as an alternative method for all things manufactured. The new website provides insight to our new slogan while promoting the appeal of knitwear in various market applications while familiarizing the viewer with SHIMA SEIKI products.

In addition to developing, manufacturing, and selling knitting machines and other textile production equipment such as cutting machines and printing machines, SHIMA SEIKI also has many years of know-how and experience in software engineering for the development of such proprietary equipment as 3D design systems. The capability of this design system is especially unique in that it realizes SHIMA SEIKI’s “Total Fashion System” concept of integrating the planning, manufacturing and sales stages to form a revolutionary supply chain that achieves smart, speedy and sustainable manufacturing with zero waste, which we explain in detail on the new site. Other pages of interest include “Sustainability@SHIMA SEIKI” which introduces sustainable manufacturing by using our products and solutions, and “Virtual sampling” which explains the benefits of using high-resolution simulations as alternatives to costly, time-consumin sample making, and “WHOLEGARMENT” that introduces an evolutionary new form of knitting that even revolutionizes the knit supply chain.

In addition, product catalog downloads are also available on the site, making it even more convenient.Security is improved, and the entire site is now mobile-friendly as well.

The new website is available in English, Japanese and Chinese, the URL address for each of which are as follow:

English: https://www.shimaseiki.com

Japanese: https://www.shimaseiki.co.jp

Chinese: https://www.shimaseiki.com.cn

Along with the overhauled website, SHIMA SEIKI has also launced a new portal site “SHIMA SEIKI Online Services (a.k.a ‘SHIMA online’)” that collectively introduces its various web-based services (https://online-services.shimaseiki.com/). Taking advantage of IoT technology, SHIMA SEIKI supports its users in all stages of the product supply chain through various web-based services, ranging from fashion trend information and archive of knit samples to production management and training support.