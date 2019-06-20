SHIMA SEIKI showcases latest developments at ITMA 2019

MADE2FIT™ by WHOLEGARMENT®

The on-demand production capability of WHOLEGARMENT® knitting technology that can knit an entire garment in one piece on the machine without the need for sewing is naturally suited to production that is customized to the individual. At ITMA SHIMA SEIKI is showcasing mass-customization as it is applied with WHOLEGARMENT® knitting, called MADE2FIT™ by WHOLEGARMENT®. There is an entire area dedicated to presenting the concept, beginning with scanning a body using a smartphone app, then sending that data to a server that automatically adjusts preloaded data categories such as size, length, sleeve length, color, etc., and knitting on the MACH2XS103 WHOLEGARMENT® knitting machine.



MACH2XS103 15L

A short-needle bed version of SHIMA SEIKI’s flagship WHOLEGARMENT® machine, MACH2XS103 features the company’s original SlideNeedle™ on four needle beds of 40-inch (100cm) knitting width. High-quality WHOLEGARMENT® production in all needles is possible, at high speeds thanks to quick carriage returns with the R2CARRIAGE® combined with a maximum speed of 1.6m/sec for high productivity. i-DSCS+DTC® Digital Stitch Control System with Intelligence and Dynamic Tension Control allows consistent, high-quality production with a variety of yarns. Equipped with a spring-type moveable sinker system, dimensional fabrics and flechage can be knit with ease, expanding the range of knitting. It is also equipped with the Air Splicer option for supporting multi-color knitting by splicing together yarns at high-speed. MACH2XS103 is also equipped with the dual takedown prototype option that allows waste knitting for short-sleeve pullovers to be practically eliminated, further contributing to the sustainable nature of WHOLEGARMENT® knitting.



MACH2XS123 15L

MACH2XS123 is slightly larger than MACH2XS103, with a 50-inch (125cm) knitting width. SlideNeedle™ mounted on 4 needle beds and spring-type moveable sinkers all contribute to highly efficient and versatile production of high-quality WHOLEGARMENT® products. MACH2XS123 is also equipped with the dual takedown prototype option, as well as the optional tension control device that measures the stretch characteristic of yarn beforehand and uses that data to control yarn feed at the machine. At ITMA, stretch characteristic is measured and controlled while knitting stretch leggings.The 15L machine features large-hook SlideNeedle™ mounted in 15-gauge pitch for production of fabrics in the 10~15 gauge range.

MACH2VS 14G

The flexible and versatile MACH2VS is evolved from MACH2S machines and carries on the capability to knit in a range of production styles. As a conventional shaping machine, it is capable of all-needle knitting in its available range of 8 to 16 gauge, while WHOLEGARMENT® knitwear can be produced in half-gauge fabrics. The range of usable yarn and material has increased as well, thanks to i-DSCS＋DTC® as standard equipment. The R2CARRIAGE® system that yields quicker carriage returns for greater efficiency, now features a lighter carriage for even higher productivity. For versatility, MACH2VS is even capable of gaugeless knitting whereby a number of different gaugescan be knit into a single garment. A new full-color touch-screen monitor improves operability over the previous monochromatic one. At ITMA, MACH2VS features a number of prototype options, including motorized auto yarn carriers that do not require extra carriage courses for yarn carrier placement. The lacy intarsia dress with vertical strip pattern being knit at the booth demonstrates the advantages of this function. Another prototype option is the needle bed gap adjustment function for further easing switching between conventional shaping and WHOLEGARMENT® production.

SWG091N2 5G

Affectionately referred to as “SWG-Mini,” SHIMA SEIKI’s compact line of WHOLEGARMENT® machines allows customers to take advantage of the same short lead times and versatile production capacity exclusive to WHOLEGARMENT® knitting as with their larger MACH2® series counterparts, but with minimal investment. SWG091N2 with its 36-inch (90cm) knitting width is especially suited to knitting a wide variety of items. At ITMA it uses schedule knit to knit matching gloves, socks and caps consecutively.

N.SVR123SP-SV 14G

SHIMA SEIKI’s benchmark SVR-series computerized shaping machines have undergone an overhaul resulting in the new N.SVR series. The SVR123SP likewise adds adopts the “N.” designation becoming the N.SVR123SP. A special loop presser bed mounted above the rear needle bed makes it capable of unique designs in knit fabrics—especially inlay patterns—which allow hybrid textiles that combine both knit and weave characteristics in the same fabric. In addition, the i-Plating® option can alternate yarn colors in any pattern, producing jacquard-like designs using plain jersey stitch. Plating can be performed within the same course and for individual needles. In combination with the loop presser and patented spring-type moveable sinker system even greater diversity in knit design is possible. Meanwhile a lighter, more compact carriage combines with high-speed carriage turnaround of the R2CARRIAGE® system as well as a maximum knitting speed of 1.4m/sec to yield higher productivity. N.SVR123SP carries over other established SHIMA SEIKI technology such as the Digital Stitch Control System (DSCS®), stitch presser, takedown comb and yarn gripper and cutter system as well as WideGauge® knitting capability. An all-new full-color LCD touch-screen control panel greatly improves on the previous monochromatic display as well. At ITMA N.SVR123SP is shown knitting chair fabric using velvet-like tape yarn which has a natural tendency to twist. Otherwise impossible to knit correctly, it is fed into the machine with the aid of the special Yarn Unwinding Device which helps to handle such challenging material.



N.SIR183-SV 18G

SHIMA SEIKI’s global standard for intarsia shaped knitting—the SIR series—has undergone renewal and is joined by the long-bed N.SIR183 featuring a 72-inch (183cm) knitting width. Improvement in productivity is achieved with a lighter, more compact carriage combined with a maximum knitting speed of 1.4 meters per second and the R2CARRIAGE® System that improves efficiency in each course through quicker carriage returns. It also carries over proven SHIMA SEIKI technology such as our renowned Digital Stitch Control System (DSCS®), spring-type moveable sinker system, stitch presser, takedown comb and yarn gripper and cutter, as well as an all-new full-color LCD touch-sensitive control panel. With a maximum capacity for 30 intarsia carriers, N.SIR183 at ITMA uses 10 carriers to produce an ultrafine gauge one-piece dress that is knit while oriented on its side featuring flechage, pintuck and other techniques. The machine also features a top tension device that automatically adjusts tension as a prototype option.

SDS-ONE APEX4

SHIMA SEIKI debuts its latest design system SDS®-ONE APEX4 at ITMA. SDS®-ONE APEX4 continues as a comprehensive all-in-one system that offers complete support of the knit supply chain, from planning and design to production and sales promotion. As such, SDS®-ONE APEX4 provides all the functions you need in taking advantage of the integrated workflow that is the Total Fashion System. Not limited to the knit apparel industry, textile design and production requires the diversity to support ever-changing market needs, with increasing emphasis placed on speed from design to market and sustainability. SDS®-ONE APEX4 responds to such requirements by providing up to a 5x

increase in programming and simulation speeds as compared to SDS®-ONE APEX3. As part of its full support of planning and design needs, SDS®-ONE APEX4 features the latest search functions using Artificial Intelligence (AI). High-quality virtual sampling for circular knitting, flat knitting, weaving and pile weaving reduces waste of time, cost and material associated with sampling. It can furthermore be used for e-commerce as well as pre-ordering to forecast demand and optimize inventory through smart, speedy and sustainable production. Demonstrations are held daily at 9 locations throughout the SHIMA SEIKI booth.

SHIMA SEIKI Online Services

“SHIMA online” for short, this is a new portal site opened this month along with the launching of SHIMA SEIKI’s new website. The portal site collectively introduces the company’s various web-based services. Taking advantage of IoT technology, SHIMA SEIKI supports its users in all stages of the product supply chain through various web-based services, ranging from fashion trend information and archive of knit samples to production management and training support. SHIMA online and its services are open for viewing at the SHIMA SEIKI booth. A number of services are introduced below.

Shima KnitPLM®

The Shima KnitPLM® website features the world’s first PLM system dedicated to the flat knitting industry. Shima KnitPLM® connects SHIMA SEIKI products with the customer’s core systems such as ERP and SCM using the latest IoT technology, and ensures traceability and improved productivity throughout the value chain. In addition, seamless data link among software eliminates the need for data input at each stage, achieving workflow automation and labor savings.

staf®

A web service for inspiring creativity in the fashion industry, staf® features an impressive volume of archive data including collection photos, fabrics, designs, illustrations, patterns and more.Information can be organized using tools that are intuitive and easy to operate for effective product planning. New to staf® is knit content based on trend and market information for the next season. Data that can be used with the SDS®-ONE APEX series design system is available, such as knit designs, patterns and 3D simulation data, enabling faster product development.

yarnbank™

yarnbank™ is a website for searching and downloading digital yarn data that can be used for virtual sampling on the SDS®-ONE APEX series 3D design system, free of charge. Downloading yarn data reduces the need for scanning yarns manually, while accuracy of simulations and efficiency of product planning is improved. For the yarn company, yarnbank™ provides a brand new channel for sales promotion. With yarnbank™, the entire supply chain from yarn companies and apparel companies to knit manufacturers can be connected digitally. Although actual launch of yarnbank™ is yet to be announced, a preview demonstration is available at ITMA.