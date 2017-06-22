SHIMA SEIKI to Exhibit at Pitti Filati 81

SHIMA SEIKI ITALIA S.p.A., the Italian subsidiary of leading Japanese computerized knitting machine manufacturer SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD., will exhibit at the 81st edition of the Pitti Immagine Filati exhibition in Florence, Italy. It will participate in the Fashion At Work section of the exhibition aimed at appealing to the technical and creative interests of visitors by providing hardware and software solutions for design, manufacturing, and processing of knitted goods.

On display will be SHIMA SEIKI’s flagship WHOLEGARMENT® knitting machine, MACH2XS. Featuring such innovations as the original SlideNeedle™ on four needle beds as well as the company’s patented spring-loaded movable sinker system, MACH2XS can knit beautiful, high-quality 3D Items with dimensional structures and details that are uniquely WHOLEGARMENT®, all with very high efficiency while minimizing dependence upon labour-intensive sewing and linking.

These qualities of WHOLEGARMENT® knit production are maximized in combination with the SDS-ONE APEX3 3D design system, the latest version of which will be exhibited at Pitti Filati. At the core of the company’s “Total Fashion System” concept, APEX3 provides comprehensive support throughout the apparel supply chain, integrating production into one smooth and efficient workflow from yarn development, product planning, and design to production and even sales promotion. Especially effective is APEX3’s capability to improve on the design and evaluation process with Virtual Sampling.

Ultra-realistic simulation capability on APEX3 allows Virtual Sampling to minimize the significant amount of time, cost and material spent during the sample-making process. With this new manufacturing model, the production cycle can be shortened to such an extent that on-demand production can revolutionize the supply chain to support mass customization and increasing consumer demand for e-commerce applications.

Exhibition Details:

Date: Wednesday 28th – Friday, 30th June, 2017

Timing: 9:00AM~6:00PM (final day: 9:00AM~4:00PM

Location: Fortezza da Basso, Viale Filippo Strozzi, 1, Firenze, Italy.

Tell: +39 005 49721

Organizer: Pitti Immagine S.r.l.

Tell: +39 055 36931

Booth No: C18/19

Fashion At Work Section

Padiglione Centrale (Centeral Pavilion)

Piano Inferiore (Basement floor)

For More Information Contact:

SHIMA SEIKI ITALIA S.p.A

Tell: +39 02 216621

E:Mail: info@shimaseiki.eu.