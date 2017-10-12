SHIMA SEIKI to exhibit at Première Vision-Istanbul

Leading computerized flat knitting machine manufacturer SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD. of Wakayama, Japan will exhibit at the Première Vision show in Istanbul, Turkey this October. The information was provided in an official press release published on October 12, 2017.

Taking center stage will be the company’s SDS-ONE APEX3 3D design system. At the core of SHIMA SEIKI’s “Total Fashion System” concept, APEX3 integrates all stages of apparel production into one smooth and efficient workflow from planning and design to production and sales promotion. With ultra-realistic product simulations, APEX3 is also capable of Virtual Sampling that minimizes the costly time- and resource-consuming sample-making process. APEX3 supports design and simulation in a variety of textile industries including WHOLEGARMENT knitting, flat knitting, circular knitting, weaving, pile weaving, and printing.

Representing the production aspect of the Total Fashion System at Première Vision Istanbul will be the MACH2XS flagship WHOLEGARMENT® knitting machine. Featuring SHIMA SEIKI’s original Slide-Needle on four needle beds as well as the patented spring-type sinker system, MACH2XS offers great flexibility for knitting beautiful and sophisticated, high-quality WHOLEGARMENT products with a seemingly endless variety of knit patterns at very high speed and efficiency, all while minimizing dependence upon labor-intensive sewing and linking.

SHIMA SEIKI will also exhibit knitwear produced on its latest line of computerized knitting machines. Besides seam-free WHOLEGARMENT knitwear that features superior fit, comfort and draping characteristics, samples knitted on the SRY series and SVR series machines feature hybrid knit-weave structures that are sure to impress visitors with their unique look and feel.

Exhibition Details:

Name: Première Vision Istanbul

Date: Wednesday, 18th ~ Friday, 20th October 2017

Hours: 10:00AM ~ 6:00PM (Final day: ~ 5:00PM)

Location: CNR EXPO Hall 1

Fuar Merkezi, Yesilkoy, 34149 Istanbul

Tel: +90 (0)212 465 74 74

Organizers:

Première Vision SA

Tel: +33-(0)4 72-60-65-00

Booth: A12 B11

Exhibited Technology:

MACH2XS123 15L (WHOLEGARMENT knitting machine)

SDS-ONE APEX3 (3D Design System)

WHOLEGARMENT knitwear, SRY knit samples and other knitted samples

For more information contact:

TETAS IC VE DIS TICARET A.S

Tel: +90-212-866-9100

Fax: +90-212-381-6383

Email: tetas@tetas.com.tr

URL: http://www.tetas.com.tr/