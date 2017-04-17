SHIMA SEIKI to hold knitting seminar & workshop in New York

SHIMA SEIKI U.S.A. INC., the U.S. subsidiary of leading Japanese flat knitting machine manufacturer SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD., will hold the 3rd edition of its “Global 3D (G3D) Knitting Seminar & Workshop” at the Brooklyn Fashion + Design Accelerator in Brooklyn, New York, U.S.A. later this month. On display will be the cutting edge in computerized flat knitting technology, represented by the latest WHOLEGARMENT® knitting machines, computerized flat knitting machines, and 3D apparel design system.

With over 100 attendees and 50 companies participating at the previous edition, response toward past editions of G3D seminars and workshops has been highly positive. For the 3rd edition, SHIMA SEIKI is now partnering with Brooklyn Fashion + Design Accelerator (BF+DA), an educational and professional resource for the fashion industry established by Pratt Institute that provides designers with the means to transform their ideas into a successful business. The purpose of the symposium is to bring together representatives from all across the apparel industry to focus on the future of the industry.

On display will be SHIMA SEIKI’s flagship MACH2XS WHOLEGARMENT® knitting machine featuring the original SlideNeedle™ on four needle beds and spring-type moveable sinkers. MACH2XS offers high efficiency and stability with extended patterning capability while knitting WHOLEGARMENT® items. The compact SWG061N2 WHOLEGARMENT® knitting machine offers flexible production as well as the capability for producing technical textiles for sports, medical and other industrial applications. The new SVR123SP computerized flat knitting machine features a loop presser bed\ with inlay capability, offering new and exciting possibilities in hybrid knit-weave textiles. The compact SSR112 workhorse machine will also be on display to demonstrate the leading edge in computerized shaped knitting technology.

Also shown is the SDS-ONE APEX3 3D design system that is at the core of SHIMA SEIKI’s “Total Fashion System” concept, that integrates knit production into one smooth and efficient workflow from planning and design to machine programming, production and even sales promotion. Virtual Sampling through photo realistic simulation minimizes the need for sample-making, effectively reducing time, material and cost from the sampling process. APEX3 also supports design and simulation in various other industries such as circular knitting, weaving, pile weaving and printing.



Details:

Exhibition: 3rd Global 3D Knitting Seminar & Workshop

Date: Tuesday, 25th ~ Wednesday, 26th April, 2017

Hours: 9:00AM ~ 4:30PM

Venue: Brooklyn Fashion + Design Accelerator

630 Flushing Ave. Suite 704, Brooklyn, NY 11206 U.S.A.

Tel: +1-718-687-5700



Exhibit:

MACH2XS153 15L WHOLEGARMENT® knitting machine

MACH2X173 15L WHOLEGARMENT® knitting machine

SWG061N2 10G WHOLEGARMENT® knitting machine

SVR123SP-SV 14G Computerized flat knitting machine

SSR112-SV 7G Computerized flat knitting machine

SDS-ONE APEX3 3D design system



For More Information Please Contact:

SHIMA SEIKI U.S.A. INC.

Tel: +1 609-655-4788

Email: RSVP@shimaseikiusa.com