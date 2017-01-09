SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD. of Wakayama, Japan will be exhibiting their products at the Première Vision show in New York in January 2017. The event is scheduled to be exhibiting between Tuesday, 17th – Wednesday, 18th January 2017 at 711 12th Avenue (at 55th Street)

New York, NY 10019.

The SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD will be exhibiting at booth No A3 with the expected products of; SRY123LP-SC 10G (Computerized flat knitting machine), SDS-ONE APEX3 (3D design system), staf® / shima trend archive and forecast (Web-based fashion service) and WHOLEGARMENT® knitwear samples.

The SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD will participate in the new manufacturing area that is dedicated to the logistic and technical manufacturing solutions as a sole machine technologist with a machine exhibit. Keeping in mind the current garment manufacturing conditions in the US the proposals of the SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD at the Premiere Vision New York will be of great importance.