Shima Seiki’s flatbed inkjet printing machine at FESPA 2017

Shima Seiki’s latest SIP-160F3 flatbed inkjet printing machine, capable of full-colour printing on a variety of fabrics. Reactive dyes, acid dyes and pigment inks can be used to support different types of print applications. The White colour is now available with pigment ink, allowing printing on fabrics of dark tones. The printing head can be raised or lowered according to thickness of the product, allowing printing on fabrics with 3-dimensional textures, or even directly on finished products. Multidrop inkjet technology, ink circulation and degassing system, and ink thermoregulation are said to provide efficient and stable printing.