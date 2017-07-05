Shima Seiki’s flatbed inkjet printing machine

Honeywell has announced that the same Spectra fibre technology used in protective vests for law enforcement is now available to shield the belongings of everyday consumers from thieves who slash bags to steal items.

Loctote Industrial Bag Company designed a theft-resistant drawstring backpack called the Flak Sack. Suitable both for travel and for daily use, the new cut-resistant bag is enhanced with Spectra fibre technology used in bullet-resistant vests.

It utilises Spectra in a unique fabric construction called FLAKnit created by Tuff-N-Lite, a division of Supreme Corporation, a leading textile and fibre technology company. Durable, yet flexible, the product is designed to be used in a range of situations such as travel, hiking and everyday use such as commuting to work.

Spectra fibre is made from ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene using a patented gel-spinning process. The versatile material is used in a wide variety of applications including ballistic-resistant armour, professional fishing lines, and industrial-strength ropes and increasingly in performance textile applications.

It is said to be 15 times stronger than steel, yet light enough to float, whilst offering a high cut-resistance level, the company reports. Additional security features, such as radio-frequency identification (RFID) blocking material, a heavy-duty brass and steel lock, and break-resistant, steel-reinforced nylon straps aim to ensure that Flak Sack has the best combination of features to protect against theft.