Shortage in cotton crop- Pakistan

According to the recent updates, the cotton stock for the season of August 2017 to July 2017 is already nearby shortage as only about 100,000 to 125,000 bales or in other words, 155kg of cotton is left unsold with the ginners. Some transactions are already in the pipeline as many of the mills are not financially stable or able to deal with the process. One reason for such situation is the bad conditions and ignorance by the government, faced by the textile industry of Pakistan.

Also said is that the ginners have already disposed of the low-grade cotton so that the quality can be managed easily. For a number of reasons the remaining cotton does not seems to give a satisfying number and seems difficult to reach the next cropping season. Subject to conducive weather, arrivals of the new crop may pick up over the next couple of months in meaningful commercial quantities. In such situations, belief is that the government ignorance and no practical- implementation of policies will lead to drastic results for textile industry in Pakistan.

The attitude the of government has led to the closure of many leading textile mills in Pakistan and is creating the same situation for many of the small business holders. The situation demands the government to take subtle steps and help to raise the textile industry by providing them better quality and economic energy resources and rebate and refunds, as per announced by the government months ago.