Significance of academia industry linkages discussed at textile exhibition at UAF

One day exhibition setup in University of Agriculture in Faisalabad was inaugurated by UAF Vice Chancellor Mr Iqbal Zafar and it showcased traditional apparel and home decoration by students participating from Institute of Home Sciences, Faculty of Food, Nutrition and Home Sciences in more than 20 stalls displaying projects of waving and screen printing.
While addressing the participants, Mr Iqbal Zafar and Dr Masood Sadiq stressed on strong university industry linkages to encounter the challenges of unemployment, poverty and other issues. Dr Ayesha Riaz, Home Sciences Incharge said that the exhibition has provided the students an enabling platform to exhibit their skills, talent and innovative projects.
Theme works of the displayed projects included computer chip, denim waste, plant cell, Islamic architecture and others.