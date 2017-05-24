Significant decrease in Chinese import of spun yarns from India

In March the Indian spun yarn exports decreased from 47.6 per cent in volume terms and fell 39.3 per cent in value terms. The shipments of spun yarn were at 64.55 million kg worth US$198.6 million, implying per unit realization of US$3.08 per kg which rose US cents 13 from the previous month and were up US cents 42 as compared to March 2016. With this decline in Indian imports, Bangladesh has emerged as a major importer of spun yarn values in the month of March. The Bangladesh imported spun yarns worth US$40.19 million while that of China imports were worth US$34.40 million.

In the month of March 2017, about 83 countries imported spun yarn from India, with Bangladesh at the top accounting for 20.24% of the total value with imports plunging 41% in terms of volume YoY and declining 32% in value YoY. In March, China was the second largest importer of spun yarns with an account of about 17% of all spun yarn exported from India. Exports to china dropped for about 65% in volume and 595 in values.

Pakistan being the 3rd major importer of spun yarn, saw an increase in a volume of about 3.1% while 4.6% in value. All of these three importers consisted of about 44% of the net spun yarn imported from India. While on the other hand, the Cotton yarn was exported to 71 countries with Bangladesh as the largest importer from India in March, followed by China and Pakistan. The top three together accounted for more than 49.35% of cotton yarn exported from India.