Small & Medium Enterprises of Pakistan on international market

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) of Faisalabad are very vibrant and their products should be introduced in international markets by regularly organising trade fairs in this industrial city, said a top official of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

Professor Dr Muhammad Iqbal Zafar, the Vice Chancellor of UAF said that “In this connection, a state-of-the-art exhibition centre of the UAF is ready to help existing and prospective exporters.” He said it during a joint meeting of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Office of Research, Innovation & Commercialization (Oric).

Speaking on the occasion he asked the FCCI and other business and industrial organizations to take advantage of the modern expo centre and showcase their products there. He found it very encouraging that local industrialists were manufacturing quality products of international standard which were unique because of their quality and price competitiveness.

Responding to a question about setting up a UAF desk at the FCCI, Zafar suggested that instead of the desk, a joint committee should be constituted comprising representatives of both the institutions. “This committee may hold quarterly meetings to discuss issues of mutual interest,” he said, adding that it would not only help them to get maximum price for their products, but would also facilitate them in contributing to the progress of Faisalabad as well as the overall country.

“Oric is working for the commercialization of these inventions and technologies,” he revealed. The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has also created the Technology Development Fund to resolve the problems of SMEs. “HEC can dole out Rs12 million for each viable project,” Zafar said.

He asked the FCCI to encourage the SMEs to fully avail themselves of the facility and earn respectable profit from their products. Speaking on the occasion, FCCI President Shabbir Hussain Chawla acknowledged that Pakistan’s universities and research institutions had made laudable inventions, but said the fruits of research had not yet reached the industry.