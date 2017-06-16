Snowsound-Fibre textile products by Snowsound

Snowsound, a premier acoustic panel manufacturer, has launched new patented Snowsound-Fibre textile products. The Snowsound-Fibre textiles can be used for window shades, curtains, partitions, draperies, upholstery, canopies and other such applications.

As explained by Michael Dardashti, the Snowsound executive vice president for North America;”Snowsound’s new sound-absorbing textiles optimise room acoustics, while offering complementary applications that go beyond existing solutions. These acoustic fabrics will be initially available in 41 texture/colour combinations that designers and architects will embrace. You really have to touch these woven textiles to fully appreciate them,”

The product comes in 2 varying patented microscopic weave geometries, each offering a distinct tactile experience. The product is made up of good quality 100% polyester fibre and is tested for its flammability. The product is recyclable, durable and comes with environment sustainable solution. At the same time, it is also tested for his abrasion and colour fastness. Some of these types are bacteriostatic, and fused and come with silver ions that are ideal to be used in the healthcare environment. Fabric with such qualities is expected to bring a revolution in a number of daily life applications.