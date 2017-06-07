Solution-dyeing of yarn & water/energy consumption

Celebrated on 5th of this month, the event of World Environment Day spoke about a number of environmental issues. The RadiciGroup decided to draw attention to the issue of saving water and point out some of the action taken by the man-made fibre industry.

The water footprint of synthetic fibres is way lower than that of cotton, wool or viscose products. The company says it is fully committed to the constant monitoring and control of water resource consumption in its various processes, as well as bringing to the market yarn dyed by the solution-dyeing process, which requires less water and energy compared to traditional yarn dyeing or piece dyeing.

In solution dyeing, the colour is added “upstream” in the extrusion phase and is thus incorporated into the polymer matrix. In this way, the environmental sustainability of the products offered to customers is enhanced during production. This production chain can really be made sustainable through cooperation among all the players involved, the company reports.

In His statement, Oscar Novelli, the business area manager of RadiciGroup Comfort Fibres “Having made sustainability a strategic asset of our business, RadiciGroup is ready and fully equipped to be an upstream supplier of low environmental impact products, not only for the fashion sector, but also for the automotive, furnishings and outdoor industries.”

“Together with some of our customers in the polyester fibre area, we have projects in progress that reflect our determination to be an environmentally aware player in the production value chain: solution-dyed yarns manufactured from recycled polymer combining technical and environmental performance.” He further added.